RJD's Lalu Yadav Calls BJP Biggest Enemy, Says 'Won't Bow Down'

Lalu Prasad Yadav said that BJP is his "biggest enemy". (File)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is his biggest enemy and he would not bow down to the ruling party at the Centre.

Addressing party workers at RJD state council meeting in Patna, he said, "I stand firmly with my ideology. Many parties have compromised with BJP and fallen to their knees. But neither I bow down nor will I ever bow down. BJP is our biggest enemy. If I had bowed down, I would not have been in jail for so long."

He said the BJP started chanting "jungle raj" as soon as the party was ousted from power in Bihar.

"Everyone needs to be alert, BJP needs to be uprooted in 2024. I will go to Delhi and meet Sonia Gandhi soon. I will also meet Rahul Gandhi," said the RJD supremo.

On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's upcoming visit to Seemanchal, Yadav said that BJP must have some ill-intention in mind. He alleged that BJP will try to divide people by creating polarisation to earn political dividends.

Mr Shah will be on a two-day visit to Bihar, said BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal on Saturday.

The visit is slated for September 23 and 24 where the top BJP leader is expected to address a huge public gathering.

Mr Jaiswal said that Amit Shah will meet the office bearers of Araria, Kishanganj, Purnia, and Katihar on September 24.

Notably, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had parted ways with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) last month and rejoined hands with RJD to form the Mahagathbandhan government.

It was in 2020 when the BJP-JDU won the election in alliance with each other in Bihar and Nitish Kumar was made the chief minister despite BJP being the single largest party.

