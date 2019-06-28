'In Your Home,' Snaps Rabri Devi, Asked About Son Tejashwi Yadav, MIA

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav raised eyebrows after failing to appear for a Bihar Assembly session

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is a "wanted" man after he failed to attend the first day of the Bihar Assembly's monsoon session. The 29-year-old is one of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's sharpest critics and his absence left the party's 81 lawmakers red-faced and having to defend their missing leader for the second time in a week. A belligerent Rabri Devi, when questioned by journalists, hit out and said, "Aapke ghar mein (In your house)"

"He is not hiding or loitering around. Wherever he is, he is doing the job that is expected of him," she said later, while leaving the Assembly building.

Bhai Virendra, a legislator from the Maner Assembly seat, was reduced to reassuring journalists that Mr Yadav was unwell at the moment and would appear in the Assembly soon.

When questions were first raised about Mr Yadav's absence, party colleague Raghuvansh Prasad Singh suggested, as a "guess", that the RJD leader may be at the ongoing cricket World Cup in England.

"We should check whether he is even here," news agency ANI quoted Mr Singh as saying. "I have no idea, really. I can only guess that he has gone to watch the Cricket World Cup. But hey, this is just a guess."

Explanations aside, most RJD legislators appear demoralised when asked why their leader is missing.

Tejashwi Yadav's absence has come at an inopportune time for the Rashtriya Janata Dal as the opposition party in the state looks to target Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the Janata Dal (United) over the deadly outbreak of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in the state that killed more than 150 children.

The Chief Minister, who made his first visit to Muzaffarpur district, the worst-affected in the state, 18 days after the outbreak began, was met with angry protestors shouting "Wapas jao (go back)".

RJD leaders, on condition of anonymity, said Mr Yadav's actions proved he did not deserve the post that was gifted to him, claiming he was behaving like a "reluctant politician".

Either way, a number of the party's lawmakers appear to be telling each other that if Tejashwi Yadav shows no interest in the state's politics, then the party could be headed for a split and the biggest winner in that situation will be Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability