'Risky Business': Shatrughan Sinha On Star Kids In Movies

Actor-turned politician Shatrughan Sinha is happy that he made it in both film and politics without a Godfather, but he does not agree that having a Godfather in either field is worthy of criticism. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, he questioned why fingers are pointed at Bollywood or politics when in many other fields, sons and daughters are seen following in their father's footsteps.

"Why call it nepotism if a father backs son? The way a doctor's son becomes a doctor, a businessman's son takes over the business, you don't say anything," he told NDTV.

Then he had added another angle -- that staying in the family business does not always guarantee success. In fact, it involves considerable risk.

"Given the huge amount of money involved in making movies, it is a risky business," Mr Sinha said.

"When that risk rides on a family member, it remains equally risky. But the way Raj Kapoor had taken a risk with Rishi Kapoor, using him for the film 'Bobby', it paid off. I don't think there is anything wrong in that. He (Rishi Kapoor) is a great actor," he said.

What really makes the difference, he said is luck, at least in movies. Thousands, he said, come with Bollywood dreams, not only from his native Bihar, but every part of India. But seen in terms of states, very few can boast of a megastar -in each generation - like Amitabh Bachchan from Uttar Pradesh, Dharmendra from Punjab, Anupam Kher from Himachal Pradesh and he from Bihar.

"We came with merit and more than that that, I would say luck," he added.