Rishiganga Hydro Project Washed Away By Glacier Burst In Uttarakhand: Official

The flash flood also affected a downstream hydro project of NTPC at Tapovan

A 13.2 megawatt small hydro project on the Rishiganga river was swept away in the glacier burst in Uttarakhand today, but there is no danger of floods in the downstream areas as the water level has been contained, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, was told at an emergency meeting.

The NCMC was also informed that people trapped in a hydro project tunnel were rescued by the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), while efforts are on to rescue those trapped in another tunnel. The operation is being coordinated by the Army and the ITBP, an official spokesperson said.

All-out efforts are being made to ensure that all missing people are traced and accounted for.

The glacier burst led to a rise in water levels in the Rishiganga river, which washed away the Rishiganga small hydro project.

The flash flood also affected the downstream hydro project of NTPC at Tapovan on the river Dhauli Ganga, which is a tributary of the river Alaknanda, the spokesperson said.

However, there is no danger of downstream flooding, and the rise in water level has been contained, according to the information given by the Central Water Commission (CWC).

There is also no threat to the neighbouring villages.

At the same time, the agencies concerned of the central and the state governments were asked to keep a strict vigil on the situation, and a team from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which monitors avalanches, is being flown in for surveillance and reconnaissance.

The Managing Director of the NTPC has been asked to reach the affected site immediately.

Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been sent and three additional teams have been flown in from the Hindon airport in Ghaziabad. The troops will reach the affected area tonight.

More than 200 ITBP personnel are at the spot, and one column of the Engineering Task Force (ETF) of the Army, with all rescue equipment, has been deployed.

The Indian Navy divers are being flown in and aircraft and helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) are on standby, the spokesperson said.

