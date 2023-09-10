'Being A Proud Hindu Means...': Rishi Sunak's Post After Temple Visit

Rishi Sunak with the priests at the Akshardham Temple in New Delhi.

Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty today took time out from their G20 commitments and visited the Akshardham temple in New Delhi. During their time at the temple, they performed puja and abhishek (ritual pouring of water on the deity's idol) and also interacted with the swamis.

Mr Sunak and Ms Murty arrived at the temple at 6.30 am, despite the heavy rains that lashed the national capital today.

The priests at the temple took the couple around the premises and gave them an overview of the Swaminarayan Akshardham, a 100-acre spiritual and cultural complex.

Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty offering prayers at the Akshardham Temple.

The UK PM, who is on his first official visit to India, said that he is hugely proud of his Indian roots and his connection to the country.

Rishi Sunak also said that he is a 'proud Hindu' and that means he will always be connected to the people of India.

His remarks along with images from the Akshardham Temple visit were shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the British High Commission in India.

"I am hugely proud of my Indian roots and my connections to India ... being a proud Hindu means I will always have a connection to India and the people of India."



Prime Minister @RishiSunak and Mrs Murty visited Akshardham temple in New Delhi to offer prayers. pic.twitter.com/oAI2kIyqsb — UK in India🇬🇧🇮🇳 (@UKinIndia) September 10, 2023

The 43-year-old leader of the Conservative Party was first elected as an MP in 2015. He was made finance minister or chancellor of exchequer in February 2020 by then Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In October last year, he became the first Indian-origin British prime minister, scripting history.

His wife Akshata Murty is the daughter of India's billionaire tech czar Narayana Murthy and philanthropist and educator Sudha Murty.