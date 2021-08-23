Rights Panel Issues Notices To Centre, Assam, Mizoram Over State Border Clash

Six Assam cops were killed in a clash in Assam-Mizoram border on July 26

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the centre, Assam and Mizoram governments over alleged rights violation during the border clash between the two neighbouring states recently.

The panel said "grave violation of human rights" took place on the Assam-Mizoram border.

The complaint was filed by Md Injamul Haque of Assam to the NHRC and acting on his complaint, the NHRC on Sunday issued notices to the Union Home Secretary and the chief secretaries of Assam and Mizoram.

The NHRC asked them to file their reports within four weeks.

"The commission has considered the matter. The facts of the case are disturbing. The allegations made in the complaint are serious in nature involving deaths and injuries to public servants," the NHRC said.

"The case, therefore, involves a grave violation of human rights of the dead and injured. Such types of cases are viewed very seriously by the commission. In these circumstances, let a notice be sent," it said.

Accordingly, notices were issued and the matter will be put up before the full commission after four weeks.

Six Assam Police personnel and a civilian were killed in a clash in Lailapur in Assam-Mizoram border on July 26. More than 50 were injured during the clash between the two neighbouring states.