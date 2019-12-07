Rights Body Visits Spot Where Telangana Rape-Accused Were Shot Dead

Four rape-accused men were shot dead by the police in Telangana on Friday.

A seven-member team from the National Human Rights Commission or NHRC on Saturday visited the site near Hyderabad where the men arrested on the charge of gang-rape-murder of a 27-year-old veterinarian were killed by the police after they allegedly attack them.

Amid a raging debate on the police action, the widow of one of the accused squatted on a road along with some others at her village in Narayanpet district, alleging that injustice has been done to her.

"How many are there in jail for having made mistakes...They should also be shot dead... We will not bury the bodies till then," said Renuka, the pregnant wife of Chennakeshavulu who was killed by the police on Friday.

The team from the NHRC visited Chattanpalli village, about 50 km from Hyderabad, where the shooting took place. A short distance away the woman's charred body was found after she was allegedly gang-raped, smothered and set afire on the night of November 27.

Officials said the team examined the bodies of the accused kept at government hospital at Mahabubnagar after the post-mortem was conducted and videographed.

The top human rights body in the country had taken note of the killings, saying it was a matter of concern and needed to be investigated carefully.

"Accordingly, it has asked its Director General (Investigation) to immediately send a team for a fact-finding, on-the-spot investigation into the matter," it had said.

The Telangana High Court had on Friday asked the state government to preserve the bodies of four accused till 08:00 PM on December 9 after a representation received in the office of the Chief Justice, requesting judicial intervention into the incident, alleging it was an extra-judicial killing. The High Court had also directed that the video of the post-mortem be handed over to the Registrar General of the High Court.

Even as the NHRC started its fact-finding probe, police said they registered a case on Friday against the four accused in the rape-murder case for attempt to murder for the alleged attack on the policemen.

Based on a complaint filed by the in-charge of police team that accompanied the four accused, the FIR was registered, a senior police official told PTI.

The Cyberabad Police had said its personnel had resorted to "retaliatory" firing after two of the accused opened fire at them by snatching their weapons besides attacking the latter with stones and sticks, resulting in injuries to two policemen.

The police had taken the men to the scene of crime to recover the victim's phone.