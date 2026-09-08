Rights Body Intervenes On Suicide Of Punjab Man Who Flagged Drugs Menace

The police and the administration in Punjab have been asked to inquire into the allegations of harassment and intimidation by 50-year-old Gulzar Singh of Sangrur, who died by suicide on September 7. The National Human Rights Commission or NHRC took note of a complaint filed in the case by former Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes chairman Rajesh Bagha. Singh, 50, had died late in the night of September 7 after raising concern recently over the unchecked sale of drugs in the state.

The rights organisation has issued notice to the Chief Secretary of Punjab, Director General of Police, Punjab, District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police, Sangrur. It has directed the authorities to look into the allegations and submit an Action Taken Report within two weeks.

The Commission has sought a copy of Gulzar Singh's dying declaration, along with the inquest report, postmortem report and all other relevant records.

There are claims opposition leaders of various political parties that Singh had recorded a video message before his death in which he allegedly held Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and a local village sarpanch responsible for the circumstances leading to the extreme step.

The complaint to the NHRC said Singh had publicly confronted Cheema at an official event, claiming that his son had fallen victim to drug addiction and that his family had been financially devastated. The complaint alleges that he subsequently faced harassment and intimidation.

Stating that Singh had died by suicide, the complainant sought NHRC intervention, alleging state apathy, intimidation and violation of the victim's right to life.

In its notice, the NHRC observed that the allegations made in the complaint "prima facie seem to be violations of the human rights of the victim" and directed the Punjab authorities to investigate the matter.

The NHRC intervention came as the case triggered a massive political row in Punjab.



Opposition leaders have questioned why Singh's allegations should not be examined as part of the investigation, particularly the contents of the alleged dying declaration.

The case has also revived the wider political debate over Punjab's drug menace and allegations that people raising their voices against the drug trade are not receiving adequate protection.

The allegations against Harpal Singh Cheema and others remain subject to investigation.

Davinder Singh Attari, a senior police officer of Sangrur said they are examining the video. The written complaint given by Singh's family has no mention of Harpal Cheema. The Special Investigation Team formed by the government will now look into the matter.