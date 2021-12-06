Right-Wing Group Attacked Madhya Pradesh School As Students Wrote Exams

Visuals showed a mob, raising slogans against the school administration, outside the building.

Several workers of a right-wing outfit allegedly barged into a school in Madhya Pradesh and pelted stones at the building on Monday, claiming religious conversion by the Christian Missionary institution. The violence at the school premises took place while students of Class 12 were appearing for a Mathematics exam. The students and the school staff present during the incident had a narrow escape.

The school building was vandalised by the workers of Bajrang Dal after several reports on social media claimed as many as eight students were converted by the administration.

The students said they got scared as the windows glasses fell off. "Our concentration was broken, we want the exam to be held again," said one of the students. The students were later shifted to the other part of the school.

Visuals showed a mob outside the building with the Hindu outfit workers and several locals raising slogans against the school administration. The police were seen trying to disperse the crowd.

The school manager has claimed that he had received the information of the attack a day prior to it happened through media after which he alerted the police and the state administration. He accused the police of not making proper security arrangements despite having the prior knowledge of the attack.

He denied the claims of religious conversion in the school and claimed that none of the names mentioned in the complaint matches with any of the students in the school.

Bajrang Dal leader Nilesh Agrawal, however, demanded a a thorough probe into the alleged religious conversion and said "if the school's involvement was found, it should be bulldozed."

Security arrangements were made at other missionary schools in the area after the incident.

The police said that legal action will be taken against the vandals. A probe has begun into the alleged religious conversion and the school management will be questioned over the alleged religious conversion, said SDM-Ganj Basoda, Roshan Rai.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had earlier written to the Vidisha district collector for conducting a probe into the allegation against the school