Right-Wing Activists Heckle Bengali Poet At Assam Event, Videos Go Viral

Bengali poet Srijato Bandopadhya was heckled at an event in southern Assam's Silchar.

Videos of noted Bengali poet Srijato Bandopadhya being heckled by suspected right-wing activists at an event in southern Assam's Silchar have gone viral on social messaging platform WhatsApp. A group of people is seen questioning Mr Bandopadhya angrily in the videos taken on Saturday evening.

The poet had courted controversy last year over an allegedly derogatory reference to the trident, a symbol of Hinduism, in a poem titled "Abhishap" (curse).

According to police, Mr Bandopadhya was inaugurating the cultural event in Silchar when the group gatecrashed into the venue to question him on the controversial poem. Later, they ransacked the hotel where the event was being held. The situation was brought into control after police reached the spot.

The poet spent the night at the local circuit house and returned to Kolkata on Sunday. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already spoken to Mr Bandopadhya, sources in the Trinamool Congress said.

Neither the poet nor the organisers have lodged a complaint against the gatecrashers, police said.