Rifles, Drugs Recovered Near Pak Border In Kashmir's Kupwara

Security forces recovered arms and narcotics near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said on Tuesday.

The police said a person has also been picked up for questioning.

Based on a specific input, the arms and narcotics were recovered from Keran Payeen near Cobra Post view point along River Kishanganga, a police official said.

He said an AK-47 rifle, two AK magazines and packets of narcotics-like substance were recovered from the spot.

The official said a person identified as Mohammad Amin Lone, resident of Naga Mandiyan, has been picked up for questioning.

Further details were awaited.

