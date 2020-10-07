Richa Chadha Sues Actor For Defamation, Wants Rs 1.1 Crore In Damages

The court has asked the actor if she wants to withdraw her comment about Richa Chadha.

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha has filed a Rs 1.1 core defamation suit against an actor who had accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of rape.

Justice AK Menon, who is hearing the plea, today asked the woman's lawyer if she wished to withdraw her statements against Richa Chadha.

During an interview to a Telugu language channel, the actor had named Ms Chadha in relation to her allegations against Mr Kashyap.

"You have given chance to Richa Chadha, Mahie Gill, Huma Qureshi... they are so nominal looking girls. Generally directors don't give them chance but you have done a great job. But I am not mentally prepared for this right now," the actor had claimed to have told Mr Kashyap during an alleged encounter.

She also claimed that Mr Kashyap had referred to Ms Chadha as someone who was "just a call away".

Ms Chadha's complaint says the comments have caused damage to her goodwill in the film industry and resulted in her humiliation.