Actor Rhea Chakraborty's Top Court Move On Sushant Singh Rajput Father's Case

Rhea Chakraborty said she was willing to cooperate with the Mumbai Police in the probe.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused by Sushant Singh Rajput's father of driving his son to suicide, has requested the Supreme Court to transfer the case filed in Patna to Mumbai.

The case is already being investigated by the Mumbai Police and she along with others have given their statements there, Ms Chakraborty told the top court.

The First Information Report filed in Patna by Sushant Singh Rajput's family should be transferred to Mumbai as there can't be two investigations in the same incident, she said, adding that she was willing to cooperate with the Mumbai Police in the probe.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who is representing Ms Chakraborty, said that the actor has also requested that investigation by Bihar Police on the First Information Report or FIR lodged against her be put on hold till her plea is heard by the Supreme Court.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh had filed a police complaint in Patna against Ms Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide.

Mr Singh has accused Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput, of cheating him, taking money from him and abandoning him. After he filed an FIR in Patna yesterday, a police team has travelled to Mumbai.

The Mumbai Police, which started an investigation days after Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14, has already questioned over 40 people, including Rhea Chakraborty, his co-stars, filmmakers and also doctors.

After filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra and Shekhar Kapoor, the police have talked about questioning Karan Johar.

The Maharashtra government had ordered an investigation into reports that the 34-year-old rising star had been pushed over the edge because of competition with star kids and cliques. Reports also suggested he had been suffering from depression.

Earlier this month, Rhea Chakraborty, had called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death, tagging Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a post on Instagram.

Ms Chakraborty who has disclosed that she has been receiving rape and murder threats on social media over the actor's death, said that she "only wanted to understand what prompted him to take the step".

In a lengthy post before that, the 28-year-old actor opened up about the bond she shared with him saying, "Still struggling to face my emotions... an irreparable numbness in my heart... You are the one who made me believe in love."

