Rhea Chakraborty Case Against One of Sushant Rajput Sisters Holds: Court

The case filed against Priyanka Singh, the sister of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, for allegedly getting him medication on false prescription, holds, the Bombay High Court ruled today. A similar case filed against his other sister, Mitu Singh, however, was dismissed.

The cases were filed on complaints by Sushant Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who is being investigated by multiple agencies after the family's complaints of having a role in the death of the actor in last June.

"We are satisfied with the verdict. It appears ultimately Rhea Chakrabortys cry for Justice and Truth has prevailed. Satya Meva Jayate," her lawyer Satish Maneshinde tweeted.