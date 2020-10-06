Rhea Chakraborty, Brother To Be In Jail Till October 20 In Drugs Case

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on September 9 on charges of organising drugs for Sushant Rajput.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, who have been in jail for nearly a month on drugs-related charges linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput investigation, will remain in jail till October 20, a special court in Mumbai said today, extending her judicial custody.

Ms Chakraborty, who dated movie star Sushant Singh Rajput, was arrested on September 9 on charges of organising drugs for him.

The Narcotics Control Bureau had earlier said Ms Chakraborty, 28, and her brother bought drugs not for their own use but to supply them to Sushant Singh Rajput, which is "a more serious offense" related to the funding of drugs. The anti-drugs agency called her "an active member of a drugs syndicate".

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The Mumbai police launched a suicide probe but weeks after the actor's family filed a case accusing Rhea Chakraborty of mentally harassing him, taking money from his accounts and playing a role in his death, the investigation was handed over to the CBI. The Narcotics Control Bureau stepped in when WhatsApp chats retrieved from Rhea Chakraborty's phone revealed conversations involving drugs.

The investigation has widened into a drugs-and-Bollywood hunt in which top actors, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have also been questioned.

The frenzied coverage of the case against Ms Chakraborty and the mobbing of the actor and her family by sections of the media have been widely criticised by Bollywood personalities and a large section of social media users.