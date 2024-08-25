After 11-hour Search At Kolkata Doctor's House, CBI Seizes Documents

After a 13-hour search later at the home of Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital's former Principal Sandip Ghosh, officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation left late this evening with multiple documents. The agency, which is already investigating the August 9 rape-murder of a young doctor at the hospital, has also been tasked with the probe into alleged financial irregularities at the institute that took place under the former principal.

Asked if they have found any concrete evidence, a CBI official, on the way out, said, "Bahut kuch hai (Quite a lot)."

Searches were also conducted at the house of ex-medical superintendent Sanjay Vashisth and 13 others in and around Kolkata today.

The CBI's anti-corruption unit also searched the homes and offices of those engaged in supplying materials for the management and care of patients.

There have been multiple corruption allegations against Sandip Ghosh, who has been under the lens of the Central agency over the rape-murder.

On Friday -- days after the state government started an investigation into the corruption allegations -- the Calcutta High Court handed the case to the CBI.

Sandip Ghosh has already taken a polygraph test. Today, it was the turn of the main accused, Sanjay Roy.

Ghosh, meanwhile, was questioned by the CBI again today since 8 am. At least seven CBI officers took part in the questioning, which took place at his home in Beliaghata.

Former medical superintendent and vice principal of the hospital Sanjay Vashisth, and another professor of the forensic-medicine department of the institute, were questioned as well.

In its First Information Report, the CBI has named Ghosh and three Kolkata-based private entities -- Ma Tara Traders of Madhya Jhorehat, Banipur, Howrah; Eshan CafA of 4/1, Belgachia and Khama Louha.

They have been accused under Indian Penal Code sections of 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A postgraduate woman doctor was raped and murdered in the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9, leading to massive outrage and nationwide protests by doctors and the civil society.

A Kolkata Police civic volunteer has been arrested for the crime.

The CBI, which took over the case following an order by the High Court, has indicated that the crime scene could have been tampered with, reinforcing the allegations of a cover-up.

(With Agencies)