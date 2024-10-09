CBI Chargesheet Details How RG Kar Case Accused Sanjoy Roy Was Nailed

Sanjoy Roy, a former contractual staff with the police, was charged with a woman doctor's rape and murder

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chargesheet filed in the rape and murder case of a second year post graduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has detailed the circumstances, nature of injuries, cause of death and evidence available against the accused.

The CBI had on Tuesday submitted the chargesheet at a special court in Sealdah. It charged Sanjoy Roy, who used to work with Kolkata Police as a contractual staff, with the rape and murder of the on-duty woman doctor. The statements of about 200 people were recorded in the chargesheet, according to CBI sources.

As detailed in the chargesheet, the CBI has largely followed the Kolkata Police's line of investigation and has relied on digital and material evidence collected by them along with to establish Sanjoy Roy's presence at the scene of crime at the time of the alleged rape-murder. CCTV footage has been used to establish the timings of his movement from 3.34 am onwards on the day of the crime (August 9), when he was seen at the entrance of the trauma centre building.

At 4.03 am, the accused was seen “wearing a T-shirt and jeans, holding a helmet in his left hand with Bluetooth neckband earphones around his neck, moving from the right side of the camera towards the ward”, as per the CBI chargesheet. At 4.32 am, he was seen emerging from the ward on the third floor, helmet in his left hand, but without the neckband earphones around his neck.

The CBI further mentioned, “A Bluetooth neckband earphone was seized by local police from the scene of crime on 09.08.2024.” This was used as a crucial piece of evidence by the Kolkata Police to nail and arrest Sanjoy Roy a day after the crime. The Customer Acquisition Form and Call Detail Records of the mobile number belonging to Sanjoy Roy also corroborated his presence at the hospital at the time of the crime, as per the chargesheet.

Apart from earphones, physical evidence listed by the CBI included the victim's mobile phone and laptop, accused's mobile, accused's blood sample and blood and viscera examined during the autopsy. The chargesheet said the evidence was sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory Kolkata, New Delhi and Chandigarh.

Further, forensic experts studied jeans, underwear, brassiere, kurti, blanket, bedsheets, a piece of cloth, synthetic cotton, nail cuttings and scrappings, blood sample, lip swab, endocervical swab, vaginal swab and pubic hair combing. On August 12, pants and slippers seized from the barracks of the accused worn at the time of the crime were found to have the victim's blood, the chargesheet mentioned. Saliva belonging to the accused has been detected on a nipple swab preserved during the autopsy. Short hair belonging to Sanjoy Roy were lso lifted from the scene of crime.

According to the CBI, the victim died due to asphyxia, resulting from a combined effect of throttling (manual strangulation) and smothering. "The injuries related to hymen, which were fresh in origin, are clearly indicating that the victim had suffered forceful penetrative sexual assault," the chargesheet said. Injuries found on the accused's body indicated the use of blunt force consistent with signs of resistance by the victim.

On Monday, a Kolkata court took cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the CBI. The court also decided that the trial of Sanjoy Roy will be held in-camera. The date for the framing of charges, which marks the beginning of the trial, is set for November 4.

The accused Sanjay Rai spoke in court for the first time on Tuesday and told the court, "If I don't speak all the blame will be put on me."

"I don't know anything about the case, I am innocent," RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder Accused Sanjay Rai told the court.