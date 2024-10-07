"Sanjoy Roy Raped, Murdered Kolkata Doctor": CBI Chargesheet In RG Kar Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has charged Sanjoy Roy, who used to work with Kolkata Police as a contractual staff, with the rape and murder of an on-duty woman doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The central agency will submit the chargesheet at a special court in Sealdah this afternoon.

The accused civic volunteer had allegedly committed the crime when the doctor had gone to rest in the hospital's seminar room during a break, said officials.

The statements of about 200 people have been recorded in the charge sheet that names Roy as the main accused, according to CBI sources. It is still under investigation if there were multiple suspects and if this was a gang rape case, they added.

The doctor was found dead at the hospital on August 9 and subsequent investigations revealed the horror she had gone through. The court had asked the CBI to take over the probe amid nationwide protests.

Roy, who frequented the hospital, was arrested a day later by Kolkata Police. They handed him over to the CBI along with other evidence when they took over.

The then principal of the college, Sandip Ghosh, has also been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI in two different cases of financial irregularities and evidence tampering.

The victim's colleagues, who have been protesting for two months, are now on a hunger strike demanding justice in the RG Kar case and enhanced security for doctors.