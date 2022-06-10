'Revive Glory Of India's Past For The Present': Amit Shah To Historians

Amit Shah addresses the book launch of 'Maharanas: Sahastra Varshon Ka Dharmyudh'.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday appealed to historians in the country to resuscitate the glory of the past for the present, saying that it will help in building a bright future.

The Home Minister made the appeal while launching a book 'Maharanas: A Thousand Year War For Dharma' written by a practicing ENT Surgeon Omendra Ratnu, who has a keen interest in the history of Rajasthan and has written several articles on the history of Mewar.

Wishing the author for writing the book, which claims to reveal the truth of 'the Sisodias of Mewad', the Home Minister also advised him to write about the struggles like this that occurred across India as a 'Sandarbh Granth' and appealed all historians in the country to dig out India's glory from past and reproduce it in present so that the new generation could know the facts which were not surfaced so far.

"From this dias, I want to tell all the brothers and sisters of my country engaged in writing history that the task of history is to resuscitate the glory of the past for the present. I have full faith that if you resuscitate the glory of the past for the present, it will help in building a bright future," Shah said while speaking in Hindi.

The Home Minister said that the book outlines the glory of Maharanas of Mewar and the great fighters of the Sisodia dynasty who protected the country from invaders by sacrificing their lives and many things.

The Home Minister also said that his purpose to attend the event is to give his tributes to those crores of people who sacrificed their lives while protecting the glory, tradition and honour of the country from invaders, and those who led us to live a life filled with proud.

Shah said the history of the Sisodia dynasty will really help those in knowing the sacrifice of Maharanas who neither cared about themselves nor their family for the country.

The Home Minister said that history does not depend on government and that "truth comes into existence if historians start writing correct facts about those who could not get proper space in the history so far".