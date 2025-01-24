Revenue Officer Burnt To Death, Was Smoking In Bed: UP Police

The charred body of a Kanungo (revenue inspector) was found at his rented home in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, with the police suspecting that he died due to burn injuries because of a fire that was caused by smoking in bed.

Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Amit Kumar Pandey said the body of Kanungo Ajayveer Singh (50) was found on his bed at his home late Thursday in Choubey Ji Wali Gali area in Civil Lines.

Pandey said that upon receiving information, a police team reached the scene and launched an investigation.

Singh, who was Bada Mai Das village in Nagina area of Bijnor, was living in a rented house in Bareilly, the officer said.

"He worked as a Lekhpal (accountant) in Badaun district's Tehsil Baheri and had been promoted to the position of Kanungo, about 15 days ago," he said.

The SHO said that neighbours noticed smoke and the smell of something burning, and upon checking, they found Singh's body, severely burnt, on the bed.

Neighbours said that he was known to be a heavy smoker and had a habit of consuming alcohol, the officer added.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that the fire might have started from a bidi in the bed," he said.

The police informed his family, and they arrived at the scene on Friday. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he added.

