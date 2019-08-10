'Reuters Report On Kashmir Protests Fabricated, Incorrect': Home Ministry

Home Ministry dismissed a Reuters report claiming a protest by around 10,000 people in Kashmir

The Union Home Ministry said today that there had been a few stray protests in Kashmir Valley in the past few days against the scrapping of special status of Jammu and Kashmir, and none of these involved a crowd of more than 20 people.

"There have been a few stray protests in Srinagar/Baramulla and none of these involved a crowd of more than 20 people," a Home Ministry spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also dismissed a media report published by Reuters claiming a protest by around 10,000 people in Kashmir as "fabricated and incorrect".

A news report originally published in Reuters and appeared in Dawn claims there was a protest involving 10000 people in Srinagar.



This is completely fabricated & incorrect. There have been a few stray protests in Srinagar/Baramulla and none involved a crowd of more than 20 ppl. - Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) August 10, 2019

The government abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir and divided the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

President Ram Nath Kovind had on Saturday given assent to the legislation on Jammu and Kashmir's bifurcation and the new Union Territories will come into existence on October 31.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.