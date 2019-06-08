'I Am A Genuine Indian': Retired Army Man Declared 'Foreigner' Tells NDTV

Mohammad Sanaullah, who served in the Indian Army, was locked up at a detention centre on May 29

Mohammad Sanaullah, the retired Indian Army soldier who had been declared an illegal immigrant and detained in Assam, today said he was disappointed by the treatment given to him despite having served the country for several decades. Speaking to NDTV after being released on bail, he said he was a "genuine Indian" and bemoaned the fact "this is what I get after serving the nation".

Sanaullah - who served in the Army and the Assam Border Police - was arrested and locked up at a detention centre on May 29. The 53-year-old has been accused of being a foreigner who has been living illegally in the country.

The Gauhati High Court, which ordered his release yesterday, had also issued notices to the centre and the state government. Notices have also been issued to the Election Commission, National Register of Citizens (NRC) authorities and the investigation officer of the Assam Border Police Chandramal Das.

"As a soldier for 20 years, yes it hurts a lot. This is what I get after serving the nation. But I believe my case should be eye-opener. And justice will be delivered," he told NDTV.

"In the detention camp I met several propel who have been declared foreigner. For years together they are there. Some are very old. (It is) very unfortunate. Many of them have similar stories like me. This is (like a) never-ending punishment. Something needs to be done for them. It's a horrible life," he said, describing the conditions of the camp in which he was held.

"I am extremely happy and thankful to the High Court for setting me free. I have full trust in the legal process and truth will prevail," he added.