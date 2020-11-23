RBI Becomes First Central Bank In The World To Have One Million Twitter Followers

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das congratulated his colleagues on this occasion. Mr Das has a separate Twitter handle with 1.37 lakh followers.

The RBI handle is followed by as many as 10,00,513 people around the world.

New Delhi:

The Reserve Bank of India on Sunday became the first central bank in the world to have more than one million followers on its Twitter handle.

"RBI Twitter account reaches one million followers today. A new milestone. Congratulations to all my colleagues in RBI," he tweeted.

India's monetary authority has beaten the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank on Twitter by emerging as the most popular central bank on the microblogging site with one million followers.

Currently, the RBI handle is followed by as many as 10,00,513 people around the world.

