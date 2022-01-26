Republic Day Parade's 1st Marching Contingent World's Only Horse Cavalry Regiment

The 61 Cavalry Regiment was formed in 1953 by amalgamation of all the states' horse units.

Horse-mounted soldiers of the Indian Army's 61 Cavalry Regiment, the only active horsed cavalry unit in the world currently, was the first marching contingent at the Republic Day parade today.

This regiment's contingent was led by Major Mrityunjay Singh Chouhan.

The regiment has the unique distinction of leading the last recorded cavalry charge in history when it took on the Turks at the battle of Haifa in 1918 during World War 1.

The regiment has won a total of 39 battle honours till date. Its motto is "Ashva Shaki Yashobal", which means "Horse Power is Forever Supreme".

