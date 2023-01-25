Republic Day 2023: From Parade To Drone Show, Events This Year

Indian Army showcased its prowess at the Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance festival.

The Republic Day 2023 celebrations have already kicked off in the country. Apart from the annual parade, several other events are scheduled to be held this year including dance performances and a drone show.

Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance festival

A two-day Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance festival was organised to mark the 74th Republic Day and 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The festival, held at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru stadium on January 23 and 24, saw the Indian Army showcase its prowess through Horse Show, Hot Air Balloon, Air Warrior Drill, Motor Cycle Display, and Navy Band.

Traditional dance performances include Gatka, Kalaripayattu, Mallakhamb, Thangta, and Khukuri Dance were performed by tribal artists from across the country.

Republic Day parade

The Republic Day ceremonies on January 26 will begin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying homage at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. Following this, the unfurling of the National Flag by President Droupadi Murmu will take place and the National Anthem will be sung.

Personnel of different regiments of the armed forces will march along the Kartavya Path while military assets and tableaux from different states will also be displayed in the parade. Spectators will also get to witness flypast by various aircraft of the Indian defence forces over the Kartavya Path.

Beating retreat

The Beating Retreat ceremony will be held on January 29 at Vijay Chowk. This time, a 3D anamorphic projection will be displayed on the facades of the North Block and South Block.

Drone Show

A spectacular drone show is also scheduled for the day where 3,500 indigenous drones will illuminate the evening sky over Raisina Hill.