Here Are Wishes, Quotes, SMS, Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook Status and Greetings For Republic Day 2022

It was on January 26, 1950, that the country declared itself a sovereign republic.

It's time to soak in patriotic fervour again as India gears up to celebrate its 73rd Republic Day. It was on January 26, 1950, that the country declared itself a sovereign republic. So, this day is a proud occasion for every citizen and the perfect opportunity to remember the contributions of our revolutionary leaders and thinkers.

If you all are looking forward to exchanging greetings with your friends and colleagues on Republic Day, you can refer to this list of wishes and messages:

-- With a feeling of patriotism in my heart, I wish you and your family a very happy Republic Day.

-- Never forget your duties and responsibilities towards the country. Best wishes on Republic Day.

-- Let us salute the country a thousand times. We wish India grows, prospers and progresses with each day. Happy Republic Day.

-- This Republic Day, let us pledge to nurture our motherland with love, compassion and dedication. We only wish the best for India today and on all the days ahead. Happy Republic Day.

-- It's amazing how despite the strong diversity in terms of food, clothes, languages, cultures and traditions, we, Indians, are tied by a single bond. I am extremely proud to be a citizen of this country. Happy Republic Day.

-- May our tricolour always fly high. Let's take a moment to salute the pillars of our great Indian constitution -- justice, equality, liberty and fraternity. Have a happy Republic Day.

-- Always remember that we have a role to play in striving and working for the nation so that it grows and progresses in every way possible. Happy Republic Day.

-- On Republic Day, let's free our minds of negative thoughts, and only think positively. I am happy and honoured to be a part of this country. Happy Republic Day.

-- On this day, let us make some conscious effort to contribute to the country's growth and development. Happy Republic Day.