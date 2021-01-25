Republic Day: Surat Woman's 10,000-Km Truck Drive To Promote PM's Mission

Republic Day 2021: Woman from Surat will drive 10,000 km to promote PM Modi's vision

To promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of ''Sashakt Nari, Sashakt Bharat'' (Strong Women, Strong India), a woman from Surat in Gujarat will embark on journey of 10,000 km by truck on Republic Day. Durriya Mustafa Tapia will drive the truck across 13 states in 35 days across the country. She will cover 4,500 villages. Along the way Ms Tapia, the founder of Movers Charity Trust, will disttribute essential items to the poor and the needy.

"I will drive the truck completing a journey of 10,000 km by covering 13 states including 4,500 underprivileged villages," Ms Tapia told news agency ANI.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms Tapia's Trust provided food to over 2,500 people in Surat and now is planning to expand the initiative nationwide. "Our trust provided food to 2,500 to 3,000 people in Surat amid the pandemic. I feel that we should expand this initiative nationwide and provide food, reusable mask, sanitary pads, dustbins, and sanitizers to the needy," she said.

Under "Sashakt Nari, Sashakt Bharat", the central government is focusing on women's empowerment. Several initiatives like ''Beti Padhao Beti Bachao'' to improve education facilities for women are being undertaken by the government.