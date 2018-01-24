ASEAN-India Summit LIVE Updates: Leaders From 9 ASEAN Nations Arrive In Delhi Today. Details Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 2017 ASEAN summit in Manila

Here are the LIVE updates on the ASEAN leaders as they arrive in New Delhi:

India will host the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit in New Delhi on 25th and 26th January. Leaders of 10 countries attending the summit will also be a part of the Republic Day celebrations at India Gate on 26th January.Delegation of leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations or ASEAN - Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Brunei - will arrive today. The Indonesian President is scheduled to arrive tomorrow.The world leaders will attend India's 69th Republic Day celebration at the India Gate on Friday. The event will mark 25 years of India's ties with the southeast Asian bloc.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold separate bilateral meetings with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, President of Philippines Rodrigo Roa Duterte and State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi today.The heads of state will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan tomorrow.Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bilateral meetings with the visiting ASEAN leaders comes at a time when India is keen on changing its 'Look East' policy to 'Act East' policy.