Sushma Swaraj Inaugurates Bharat-ASEAN Maitri Park In Delhi

ASEAN Secretary General Le Luong Minh also attended the event, held at the Tughlaq Crescent, in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi.
"Blossoming friendship! EAM @SushmaSwaraj inaugurated Bharat ASEAN Maitri Park. Secretary General @ASEAN, Le Luong Minh and MoS @Gen_VKSingh were also present. #aseanindia," Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, tweeted.
The two-day summit is expected to give boost to India-ASEAN cooperation in key areas of counter-terrorism, security and connectivity.
In an unprecedented event, the leaders of all 10 member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will also be the chief guests at the Republic Day parade.
ASEAN comprises Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar (Burma), Cambodia, Laos and Brunei.
