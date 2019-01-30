Pak Minister Calling Hurriyat Shows Their Duplicity, Say Sources: Report

Such an attempt by Shah Mahmood Qureshi is a regressive step, say sources

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's telephonic conversation with separatist Mirwaiz Umar Farooq reflected the duplicity in Pakistani leadership's approach on ties with India, official sources said on Tuesday.

In Islamabad, the Pakistan Foreign Office said Mr Qureshi spoke with the separatist and discussed with him efforts of Pakistan government to highlight the "Kashmir issue".

The sources said people of India will defeat all "nefarious designs" aimed at creating disharmony and terrorist violence in India.

Such an attempt by Pakistan Foreign Minister is a regressive step and is contrary to the overall perception which Pakistan leadership is trying to create, they said.

"It reflects duplicity in Pakistan leadership's approach," said a source.

The sources said media antics of Pakistani leadership cannot divert attention from the fact that its Islamabad's hands are "stained with the blood of innocent Indians", including in Jammu and Kashmir and in territory under its illegal occupation.

After taking charge as Pakistan PM, Imran Khan has been saying that he wants to improve ties with India and that both sides should hold talks to resolve outstanding issues.

India has been maintaining that Pakistan has to stop cross-border terrorism for any meaningful engagement.

The Pakistan Foreign office said Mr Qureshi also mentioned the June 2018 report issued by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and a report of the UK Parliament.

"Pakistan's repeated attempts to incite disharmony and violence in India continue. Pakistan needs to focus on addressing human rights situation within its own territory and promoting and protecting its own citizens, especially from minority community," the source said.

"The persecution and discrimination against different ethnic populations including Pashtuns, Baloch, Ahmediyas, Hindus and Sikhs in Pakistan needs to end," they said.