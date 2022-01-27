Renowned Singer Sandhya Mukherjee In Hospital After Feeling Breathless

Singer Sandhya Mukherjee was taken to a hospital after she complained of breathlessness

Legendary singer Sandhya Mukherjee was taken to a hospital after her health condition deteriorated this morning.

The 90-year-old singer complained of breathlessness after which she was taken to the state-run SSKM Hospital from her south Kolkata residence through a green-corridor created by the Kolkata Traffic Police.

Sources in the health department told news agency Press Trust of India that Ms Mukherjee's health condition started to deteriorate last evening after she slipped in the bathroom.

"She has infections in both her lungs. She slipped in the bathroom yesterday. She also has fever. However, she is alert and is undergoing treatment at the Woodburn Block," she said, adding that a medical board was set up at the SSKM to evaluate the singer's health.

Incidentally, the singer, a recipient of 'Banga Bibhushan', and National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer, had a couple of days back refused an offer of a Padma Shri award when she was contacted by central government officials telephonically for her acquiesce.

A classical and semi-classical singer, Ms Mukherjee has sung for numerous Bengali movies and for a number of Hindi movies and has worked with leading music directors including SD Burman, Madan Mohan, Naushad, Anil Biswas and Salil Chaudhury.



