Renowned Kuchipudi Dancer Sobha Naidu Dies In Hyderabad Hospital

Renowned Kuchipudi dancer Sobha Naidu, a recipient of Padma Shri and numerous other awards, died in Hyderabad today.

Sobha Naidu, who was in her sixties, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. She died around 1 am this morning, sources close to her told news agency Press Trust of India.

Sobha Naidu's major achievements include choreography and presentation of Ballets Vipranarayana, Kalyana Srinivasam and many others, in which she was the main protagonist and portrayed various roles like Satyabhama, Devadevaki, Padmavathi, Mohini, Sai Baba, and Goddess Parvati which won her great appreciation.

As a Guru (teacher), she trained a number of students from India and abroad.

Her performances have also won accolades overseas.

She has presented a series of performances at different venues in the US and also performed in countries, including the UK.

Besides the Padma Shri, she received a number of awards, including from the Andhra Pradesh government and several reputed organisations.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao mourned the death of Sobha Naidu and recalled that she was an outstanding Kuchipudi artist, known for portrayal of Satyabhama and Padmavathi. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family, an official release said.



