Renowned Classical Singer Pandit Arun Bhaduri Dies At 75

Renowned classical singer Pandit Arun Bhaduri passed away at a city hospital today morning after a prolonged illness, family sources said.

He was 75 and is survived by wife and son. Pandit Bhaduri, considered to be one of the masters of Bengali songs and Bhajans, was suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other respiratory ailments for quite sometime.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her grief over the demise of Pandit Bhaduri.

"I am deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Pandit Arun Bhaduri, an exponent of Kirana, Rampur Gharana.

"He was a guru at the state Sangeet Academy. In 2014, we had conferred Bangabibhusan award. I convey my heartfelt condolences to members of his family, friends and followers," Ms Banerjee said in a statement.

The veteran singer had served as a guru (teacher) at the ITC Sangeet Research Academy, and was a top radio and television artist.

Pandit Bhaduri was trained in Indian music by Md A Daud and Md Sagiruddin Khan.