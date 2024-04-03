Remove Bansuri Swaraj's Name From Sanjay Singh Bail Order: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court granted bail to Sanjay Singh on Tuesday in the Delhi liquor policy case (File)

The Supreme Court today ordered the removal of advocate Bansuri Swaraj's name from its bail order to AAP leader Sanjay Singh after the Enforcement Directorate said her name was added in an "inadvertent error".

A bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna said, "Ok, we will correct the order."

Advocate Zoheb Hussain, appearing for the probe agency ED, said Ms Swaraj did not appear in the case nor did she represent the agency in the matter.

"Due to some inadvertent error, her name is reflected in the appearance slip," Mr Hussain said.

Bansuri Swaraj is a BJP candidate from the New Delhi parliamentary constituency.

On Tuesday, the top court granted bail to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam after the ED said it had no objections.

Mr Singh, in jail for six months, was ordered to be released by a bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice PB Varale.

