'Removal Decision Only By...': Supreme Court Relief For Tamil Nadu Minister

V Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case

Arrested Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji cannot be removed without the consent of the Chief Minister, the Supreme Court said today and dismissed a request by a social activist for his removal.

The Supreme Court's judgment agreed with the Madras High Court's verdict that said the Chief Minister can decide whether Mr Balaji, a minister from the ruling DMK, should be removed as a "minister without a portfolio in the state cabinet serves no purpose."

"The high court was right to consider whether the Governor has the power to dismiss a minister and left it to the Chief Minister to decide whether the person concerned should continue as a minister," a Supreme Court bench of Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka said today.

"We do not think there is any scope for interference in this. We agree with the view of the Madras High Court, and no interference is required," the Supreme Court said.

Social activist ML Ravi had challenged the Madras High Court's decision Mr Balaji should continue as a minister in the Tamil Nadu government despite his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.