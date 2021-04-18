Remdesivir Prices Cut On Government Intervention: Industry Body

Drug companies have reduced the price of Remdesivir injections.

To enhance the availability of remdesivir injection, used in the treatment of COVID-19, pharmaceutical companies have reduced the price following the government's intervention, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) said on Saturday.

Drug companies like Cadila Healthcare, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Cipla have cut the prices of their respective brands of remdesivir injection (100 mg/vial). The antiviral drug is used in the treatment of COVID-19.

Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Sadananda Gowda hailed the decision taken by the drug companies.

In a tweet, he said: "In a huge relief to people in this crucial time, after govt''s intervention, the price of #Remdesivir is now reduced! I am grateful to pharma companies for standing along with PM @narendramodi's fight againt #Covid."

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya also tweeted, "Due to the government''s intervention, the price of #Remdesivir Injection is now reduced! I am thankful to pharmaceutical companies for joining hands with the Government to fight against COVID-19 Pandemic".

According to the details shared by the NPPA, Cadila Healthcare has reduced the price of its REMDAC (Remdesivir 100 mg) injection to Rs 899 from Rs 2,800 earlier. Similarly, Syngene International has cut the price of its brand RemWin to Rs 2,450 from Rs 3,950 earlier.

Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories has cut the price of REDYX, which used to cost Rs 5,400 earlier to Rs 2,700 now. Similarly, Cipla has reducedP of its CIPREMI brand to Rs 3,000 from Rs 4,000 earlier.

Mylan has also reduced the price of its brand from Rs 4,800 to Rs 3,400. Similarly, Jubilant Generics has cut the price of its remdesivir brand to Rs 3,400 from Rs 4,700 earlier.

Hetero Healthcare has also cut the price of its brand COVIFOR from Rs 5,400 to Rs 3,490 now.

Meanwhile, a war of words broke out between Mandaviya and NCP leader Nawab Malik on the availability of remdesivir.

Malik, in a series of tweets, alleged that the central government is not giving permission to various export-oriented units (EoUs) in the country to sell the drug in the domestic market.

The allegations were strongly refuted by Mandaviya, who said the government is making every effort to double the production of the drug in the country.

Various states and Union Territories in a meeting convened by the Centre to review COVID-19 measures on Saturday called for stepping up the supply of the antiviral injection and oxygen.