Release Of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency Postponed, Censor Wants More Cuts

The release of Kangana Ranaut's new film "Emergency" has been postponed amid a huge controversy over the portrayal of the Sikh community in it. The release of the trailer had caused a furore in Punjab and the film is yet to get a green signal from the Certification Board. The film's release was due on September 6, which has now been pushed back.

Sources said the film board has asked for more cuts. The board has said it would take into account the sentiments of every community.

Earlier, the Shiromani Akali Dal had sent a legal notice to the Board seeking to stop the release of the film, claiming it may "incite communal tensions" and "spread misinformation".

"Such depictions are not only misleading but also deeply offensive and damaging to the social fabric of Punjab and the entire nation. It is apparent that Ranaut has chosen the subject of the Emergency not to make a genuine political or historical statement against Congress, but rather to target the Sikh community," read the notice sent on August 27.

It also claimed the movie portrays the Sikh community in an "unjust and negative light".

Ms Ranaut had earlier claimed that she was ready to go to court to defend the film.

"There is pressure on us to not show the assassination of Mrs Gandhi, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and the Punjab riots. I don't know what we will show then…" she had said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"This is unbelievable time for me and I am very sorry for this state of things in this country," she had said.