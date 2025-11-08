'Relationship With My Brother Is Over Forever': Tej Pratap Yadav To NDTV

Tej Pratap Yadav, the estranged son of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav, wants to blaze his own trail and not live under the shadow of his younger brother, Tejashwi Yadav.

"He was fine up to a point when he showed respect and care. People live and die for respect, no one compromises with it," the elder Yadav, referring to his younger sibling, told NDTV during a Bihar election campaign stop for his party, Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD).

"Whatever may have happened between us, I have taken a new path and gone on my own. I will never return to RJD till my last breath," he said. "My relationship with my brother is over. Tejashwi ji went to Mahua and I went to Raghopur. I have done my part and I owe him nothing," he added.

The blessing of his parents, Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi, Tej Pratap Yadav said, are always with him because that is what parents do - wish for the best for their child.

"My relationship with my parents and my brothers and sisters, and politics is different. Each has their own place," Tej Pratap Yadav said.

He ignited speculation over his future political path on Friday when he was seen speaking with actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan at Patna airport.

"All options are open," he told reporters to a question about post-election alliance possibilities.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo later said it was a "routine interaction" between the two leaders. "During election campaigns, leaders often meet at airports, street corners, or other public places. It's strange to draw conclusions from such casual encounters. Meetings between central and state leaders happen frequently and should not be over-interpreted," Deo said.

However, the buzz in the RJD is that Tej Pratap Yadav may ally with anyone except the RJD after the election if his new outfit JJD wins a good enough number of seats.

Tej Pratap Yadav was disowned by his family and dropped from the RJD in May after his 12-year relationship with a woman surfaced in a Facebook post. He alleged the account was hacked.

In exile from family, he went on to form the JJD. Since then, he has sought to build an identity separate from his younger brother, positioning himself as the head of a new outfit and a coalition-builder rather than remaining a claimant to the family legacy.

Once seen primarily as a leader with family access, he now frames himself as a dispossessed heir fighting for recognition.

Voting in the second phase is on November 11, and counting three days later.