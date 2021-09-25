No Internet In Rajasthan's 5 Districts Tomorrow To Stop Cheating In Exam

A person needs to pass the REET to become a teacher in Rajasthan government schools

Mobile internet and SMS will be snapped in five districts of Rajasthan for 12 hours on Sunday as the state holds an important exam to select teachers for government schools, the state government has said. The move is to prevent cheating in exams, officials have said.

The highly competitive Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers or REET will see some 16 lakh students attempt the test for 31,000 posts in government schools.

The district collectors in Ajmer, Dausa, Alwar, Jaipur and Jhunjhunu - the five areas where internet connectivity will be affected - can decide if they want to extend or shorten the blackout period. Officials in more districts have been given a free hand to take a call on snapping mobile internet, if needed.

Given the large number of candidate scheduled to take the REET, the state government has made elaborate arrangements for security and travel with precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday night, huge crowds of candidates were seen at bus stands in all 33 districts of Rajasthan as they prepared to go to areas where their exam centres are located.

The state government had announced free travel for REET candidates in both state roadways and private buses. The North Western Railway is operating 26 special trains covering almost all important stations to help candidates reach their exam destinations and back home.

The test is being conducted by the Ajmer-based Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education at 3,993 exam centres.

"All preparations for the exam have been completed and we will ensure there is no use of unfair means," the board's chairman DP Jaroli said, adding candidates who have submitted multiple applications have been identified, news agency PTI reported.