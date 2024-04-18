Reduced Added Sugars By Up To 30% In 5 Years: Nestle On Cerelac Report

The Indian government has said it is examining the charges made in the report.

Reacting to reports that two of its best-selling baby food brands in India contain high levels of sugar, Nestle has said that it has reduced added sugars by up to 30% in the past five years and that it never compromises on the nutritional quality of its products.

"We would like to assure you that our Infant Cereal products, are manufactured to ensure the appropriate delivery of nutritional requirements such as Protein, Carbohydrates, Vitamins, Minerals, Iron etc. for early childhood. We never compromise and will never compromise on the nutritional quality of our products. We constantly leverage our extensive Global Research and Development network to enhance the nutritional profile of our products," the company said in a statement.

A Nestle India spokesperson said compliance is an "essential characteristic" of the company and it won't compromise on that.

"We also ensure that our products manufactured in India are in full and strict compliance with CODEX standards (a commission established by WHO and the Food and Agriculture Organisation) and local specifications (as required) pertaining to the requirements (for) all nutrients including added sugars. Reduction of added sugars is a priority for Nestle; India. Over the past 5 years, we have already reduced added sugars by up to 30%, depending on the variant," the spokesperson told news agency ANI.

"We regularly review our portfolio and continue to innovate and reformulate our products to further reduce the level of added sugars, without compromising on nutrition, quality, safety, and taste. Nestle; India is committed to delivering the best nutrition to our consumers, which we have been doing for over 100 years and would always maintain the highest standards of Nutrition, Quality and Safety in our products," the spokesperson added.

An investigation by Public Eye has revealed that while the baby food brands are sugar free in the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, and other developed nations, Nestle adds sugar and honey to infant milk and cereal products in several Asian, African and Latin Amercian countries, which is a violation of international norms to prevent obesity and chronic diseases.

The report revealed that all 15 Cerelac baby products sold in India contain an average of nearly 3 grams of sugar per serving despite being sold with no added sugar in Germany and the UK. In Ethiopia and Thailand, on the other hand, it contains nearly 6 grams of sugar.

The amount of added sugar is often not disclosed in the nutritional information on the packaging of the products, the report said.

The Indian government has said it is examining the charges made in the report and sources in the health ministry said a scientific panel will look into them.