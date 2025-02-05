Recruiter's Message About "Soul-Sucking Finance Job" Has Internet's Attention

A recruiter's blunt approach to hiring has received praise for its brutal honesty. In a message sent to a data scientist named Bojan Tunguz, the recruiter asked if he knew anyone who might be interested in a "soul-sucking but cushy" finance job.

The screenshot of the message was shared by Bojan on X (formerly Twitter). The full text read, "Well, I wish you luck in whatever you're cooking up, and if you have any capable peers who have lower standards and are looking for a soul-sucking but cushy finance job, you know where to find me."

In the caption, Bojan shared that it was "an actual message from a recruiter."

An actual message from a recruiter. pic.twitter.com/AWdy2EhjNe — Bojan Tunguz (@tunguz) February 2, 2025

The post received a positive response, with X users sharing their thoughts on the recruiter's honesty. One user said, "Kudos to the recruiter for an honest take!"

Kudos a the recruiter for an honest take! — Artus Krohn-Grimberghe (@artuskg) February 2, 2025

Another added, "Fantastic recruiter, love people who operate off script."

Fantastic recruiter, love people who operate off script — Baron H. (@Dunetsk) February 2, 2025

"These are the best kind of recruiters though, you know they've got your back," read a comment.

These are the best kind of recruiters though, you know they've got your back — Vedant Chaudhari (@bostontechbro_) February 3, 2025

This was not the first time a job description went viral on the internet. Earlier, a man named Mahesh Suthar's LinkedIn profile received attention for its witty and impactful one-liners accompanying his job roles.

Mr Suthar summarised his stint as a Product Marketing Manager with the straightforward line, "Learned how to market." He summarised his time as a consultant as "Made friends".

He also admitted as a Senior Director he "stopped learning much."

Along with the screenshots, the caption read, "LinkedIn experience description done right."

Linkedin experience description done right ???? pic.twitter.com/VOp4CX8zfr — Vibin Babuurajan ???? (@vibinbaburajan) March 5, 2024

While the aforementioned posts made headlines for their humour, some got popular for all the wrong reasons.

In December 2024, a Noida-based consulting firm faced flak for their job listing on LinkedIn, stating that South Indian candidates were not eligible for the position. The Data Analyst position required candidates with over four years of experience among other things but ended with a controversial statement, "South Indian candidates are not eligible for this position."