Reconsider Definition Of National Security: Shiv Sena MP In Lok Sabha

The House was discussing a question on defence establishments and restrictions in their vicinity.

A Shiv Sena member in the Lok Sabha today said that he is unable to repair his house due to restrictions on building construction in the vicinity of defence establishments.

During the Question Hour, Rahul Shewale also demanded that the definition of national security should be relooked at.

"I am an MP and my father was a Naval officer... but I am unable to repair my own house," Mr Shewale said.

The House was discussing a question about defence establishments and restrictions on buildings in their vicinity.

Shiv Sena, a long time ally, parted ways with the NDA recently in the wake of differences with the ruling BJP over formation of government in Maharashtra.

About the issue, Finance Minister and former Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the situation is not that no permissions have been given for projects. "Without hesitation, permissions were given," the minister said even as she stressed that national security cannot be put in danger.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.