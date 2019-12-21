Receiving Death Threats From International Number: Gautam Gambhir To Cops

Gautam Gambhir allegedly received death threats from an international number. (File photo)

Cricketer-turned-politician and BJP East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday wrote to Delhi Police after he allegedly received death threats to him and his family members from an international number. He urged the police to lodge a case and ensure the safety and security of his family.

In a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shahdara, dated December 20, Gambhir wrote, "I have been receiving death threats to me and my family members from an international number which showed +7 (400) 043."

He said his personal secretary Gaurav Arora has informed the police about it. In his letter, the former cricketer said, "I therefore request you to file an FIR and ensure the safety and security of my family."

Gautam Gambhir has been vocal on a number of issues. He also indulged in a verbal spat with former Pakistani cricket team captain Shahid Afridi.