Karnataka Disqualified MLA Case LIVE Updates: Decision To Disqualify Karnataka MLAs Upheld By Supreme Court

New Delhi:
Karnataka MLA Disqualification Case In Supreme Court: Karnataka MLAs can contest December bypolls (File)
The Supreme Court today announced its decision on the 17 Karnataka rebel MLAs whose revolt led to the collapse of the Janata Dal Secular-Congress coalition government and the subsequent takeover of the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government. The Supreme Court upheld the decision of the former Assembly Speaker to disqualify the Karnataka MLAs. However, the Speaker's decision to bar the MLAs from contesting elections till 2023 was quashed by the Supreme Court.
The judgement will likely have a bearing on the bypolls for 15 of the 17 vacant assembly seats and the current BJP government in Karnataka.
Fourteen of the rebel MLAs of the Congress and three of the JDS were disqualified under the anti-defection law by the Speaker in July.
Here are the LIVE updates over the Supreme Court decision on rebel Karnataka MLAs:
Disqualified Karnataka MLA Case: Supreme Court verdict paves way for disqualified MLAs to contest December 5 bypolls in Karnataka
Karnataka Disqualified MLA Case: Supreme Court strikes down portion of former Speaker's order
Karnataka Disqualified MLA Case: Both ruling and opposition party have a role to uphold constitutional morality, says Supreme Court bench
Disqualified Karnataka MLA Case: We proceeded to hear the case because of the peculiar instances, says Supreme Court
Supreme Court Karnataka MLA Case: In a parliamentary democracy morality is equally binding on government and opposition, says Supreme Court
Disqualified Karnataka MLA Case: Speaker is not empowered to disqualify MLAs till the end of the legislature term
Karnataka Rebel MLAs Case: The disqualified Karnataka rebel MLAs can contest the December bypolls
BREAKING: Karnataka MLAs Case: Supreme Court passes judgement on Karnataka MLAs, upholds disqualification, quashes decision to bar them from contesting polls till 2023
BREAKING: Karnataka Rebel MLAs Case: Supreme Court says the then Speaker's decision to bar the rebel Karnataka MLAs till 2023 is quashed
BREAKING: Karnataka Rebel MLAs Case: Supreme Court upholds Speaker's decision to disqualify MLAs
A decision on 17 Karnataka MLAs whose revolt triggered the collapse of the Janata Dal Secular-Congress government and the takeover by the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP is expected in the Supreme Court today. The court will decide whether the then Speaker's decision to disqualify the rebels and bar them from contesting elections during the term of the current Karnataka assembly should stand. The judgment could have a bearing on the BJP government and also the December by-polls to 15 of 17 vacant seats in the assembly.
Karnataka Rebel MLAs Case: Three judge bench to announce verdict
A three-judge bench of Justice NN Ramanna, Justice Sanjeev Khanna and Justice Krishna Murari will announce the verdict.
Justice NV Ramanna has written the judgement.