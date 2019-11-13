Karnataka Disqualified MLA Case LIVE Updates: Decision To Disqualify Karnataka MLAs Upheld By Supreme Court

The Supreme Court today announced its decision on the 17 Karnataka rebel MLAs whose revolt led to the collapse of the Janata Dal Secular-Congress coalition government and the subsequent takeover of the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government. The Supreme Court upheld the decision of the former Assembly Speaker to disqualify the Karnataka MLAs. However, the Speaker's decision to bar the MLAs from contesting elections till 2023 was quashed by the Supreme Court.

The judgement will likely have a bearing on the bypolls for 15 of the 17 vacant assembly seats and the current BJP government in Karnataka.

Fourteen of the rebel MLAs of the Congress and three of the JDS were disqualified under the anti-defection law by the Speaker in July.

