'Reality Of Our Respect': Flyer On MiG-21 Crash Pilot's Family's Experience

Two pilots were killed on Thursday evening when an Indian Air Force MiG-21 jet crashed during a training sortie in Rajasthan's Barmer - Wing Commander M Rana and Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal. Yesterday, Flt Lt Advitiya Bal's family travelled from Delhi to Jodhpur to receive his body. A Twitter user, who was on the same flight, shared a harrowing experience.

"Flt Lt Bal's family was sitting adjacent to me in row 3. As we landed the Captain requested everyone to remain seated to allow for the Bal family to disembark expeditiously. Everyone in row 1 & 2 disregarded the announcement," tweeted Sherbir Panag, a financial crimes and corporate governance lawyer.

Mr Panag, son of lieutenant general (retired) HS Panag and brother of actor Gul Panag, said that other passengers did not allow the flight lieutenant's family to pass.

"I and a few passengers had to scream at the top of our voices to make them sit down and allow the Bal family to pass. It was absolutely shocking to see one's fellow country men and women behave in this tone deaf, selfish manner. That's the reality of our respect for sacrifice," he said.

Was on the @IndiGo6E flight from Delhi to Jodhpur. Flt Lt Bal's family was sitting adjacent to me in row 3. As we landed the Captain requested everyone to remain seated to allow for the Bal family to disembark expeditiously. Everyone in row 1 & 2 disregarded the announcement 1/2 — Sherbir Panag 🇮🇳 (@Sherbir) July 29, 2022

The Indian Air Force pilots were killed Thursday night when their twin-seater MiG-21 trainer aircraft crashed during a training sortie near Barmer. Wing Commander M Rana from Himachal Pradesh was the second pilot.

Air headquarters has already ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.