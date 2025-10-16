"Real Life Rancho": Mumbai Man Helps Deliver Baby At Train Platform With Doctor On Video Call

A heartwarming incident unfolded at a Mumbai railway station on Tuesday when a man stepped forward to help a woman in labour, and safely delivered her baby on the platform. Witnessed by many, this act of bravery has garnered widespread appreciation on social media, with internet users drawing parallels to Aamir Khan's iconic character 'Rancho' from the movie '3 Idiots'. Musician Manjeet Dhillon shared a video of the incident on Instagram, recounting the heroic act in the caption.

The incident unfolded around 1 am at Ram Mandir station when the woman went into labour on a train. Thankfully, Vikas Bendre noticed her distress and quickly pulled the emergency chain to stop the train. Notably, the woman's family had initially sought help from a nearby hospital earlier that night but was refused assistance. With no other option, they boarded the train, hoping to reach home. However, the woman went into labour mid-journey.

"I still get chills saying this — the woman's baby was halfway out, half inside and half outside.

At that very moment, it truly felt like God had sent this brother there for a reason. We all tried our best — we called several doctors, but the ambulance was taking time to arrive. Finally, a female doctor guided him over a video call, and he did exactly what she instructed. His courage in that moment was beyond words," Manjeet Dhillon wrote in the caption of the post.

In a remarkable display of quick thinking, Vikas managed to connect with a female doctor via video call after facing delays in reaching emergency services. The doctor guided him through the delivery process step by step.

Watch the video here:

In the clip, the man can be heard saying, "Pehli baar kiya hai jeevan mein maine yeh. Itna darr lag raha tha na par video call pe madam ne help kiya" ("It's the first time I've ever done something like this. I was very scared, but a madam helped me over a video call").

The eyewitness praised the man's courage, stating that despite initial delays in getting help, he followed the doctor's instructions precisely and played a crucial role in saving the mother and baby.

"That night, this man became the reason two lives were saved. Many people were just watching and walking away, but we couldn't — because we are human. If you ever get a chance to help someone, take it as a sign from God and do it, my friends.He saved both the mother and the baby's lives, and together we made sure she reached the hospital safely," the caption added.

"Real-Life Rancho"

The incident has gone viral, with netizens applauding the man's bravery and quick thinking, hailing him as a "real-life hero." One user wrote, 'He will not only be a great father but a great husband. Cz he's a great human, his parents must be so proud. Bravo brother."

Another commented, "I really hope the Child family never forgets this man....He was Blessing in disguise for them....Kudos to that Man."

"Goosebumps!! It's rare to see this kind of brave human beings, especially in this era," wrote a third, while a fourth user added, "First time seeing this thing in real life, otherwise I had only seen it in 3 Idiots. This guy is truly Rancho. Proud of you, brother!"