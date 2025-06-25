Ready To Talk But Not With Congress: Devendra Fadnavis On Highway Project

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared today that while he was ready to discuss the Shaktipeeth Highway project with people opposing it, he would not entertain political opponents. The political opponent in this case is the Congress, which has been highlighting the farmers' views about inadequate compensation for the Rs 86,000 crore project that would connect multiple pilgrim centres. A few ministers have also indicated reservations on behalf of their constituencies.

"The Congress has always been opposing development works in Maharashtra. They were the ones who opposed Samruddhi Expressway, but people came forward and supported it," Mr Fadnavis said.

Mr Fadnavis said recently, around 350 farmers had gheraoed him and gave him letters of support. "I can understand that there is opposition from some people, we will talk with them. Eknath Shinde (Deputy Chief Minister) said yesterday that it would be resolved through talks. But we will not be bound by political opposition," he added.

The cabinet approval for the "Shaktipeeth Highway" project has riled up the farmers.

This 802-km expressway will not only connect 12 districts and 18 religious places but will also cut down the travel time from Nagpur to Goa from 18 hours to 8 hours.

Due to the strong opposition, the Mahayuti government had kept the project on hold ahead of the Assembly polls. But after the landslide victory, it was brought back on track with Cabinet approval.

The project is not only being opposed by farmers. Ministers from within the Mahayuti government had expressed displeasure over it in the cabinet meeting to approve the project.

State ministers Prakash Abitkar and Hasan Mushrif raised objections when the project was placed before the cabinet for approval.

Both ministers are from Kolhapur, the Ground Zero of the farmers' protest against the project.

Minister Prakash Abitkar said, "The cabinet always takes decisions in the interest of the state. While taking this decision, it was our duty to bring forward the stand of farmers who are against it and we did that. It is not about getting angry, it is about expressing views of farmers and my view. The Chief Minister had instructed to have a positive approach and look for a way out."

Acknowledging objection by ministers to Shaktipeeth Highway, Eknath Shinde said in the cabinet, both ministers had expressed the people's views about the project, though some are in support also.

"Where people are opposing, we will talk with them and look for alternatives. The alternatives will be discussed and surely a solution will come out. Shaktipeeth Highway is important for development of Maharashtra," Mr Shinde said.

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal said the state does not want this highway.

"At a time when the government is already facing economic crisis and there is strong opposition to the project, there is no need to go ahead with it. It is purposely being done from the instruction of their masters. The highway is the red carpet being built to benefit their industrialist friends. Maharashtra doesn't need it."

Farmer leader Raju Shetty had warned the government about violent protest against the project. He said farmers know "how to swing a slingshot" if they try to conduct a survey through drones. "We will oppose this until the last drop of blood remains in our body," he added.