Ready To Support Anti-BJP Alliance In Goa, Says Ex-Ally Vijai Sardesai

Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai has said he is ready support an alliance against the ruling BJP in the state elections due in 2022.

The remarks came after NCP leader Praful Patel on Sunday said his party was willing for a tie-up with the Congress and other like-minded parties for the Goa polls.

Mr Patel, whose party has one MLA in the 40-member Goa House, claimed many leaders of other parties are in touch with him since the last few weeks.

Later, Mr Sardesai in a tweet said, "The truth in @praful_patels words today is that in 2017, I tried my best, at personal cost, to forge a coalition Govt against the BJP until the last minute."

"The truth remains that in 2022, I'm open to do that to remove this anti #Goemkar Govt and uphold the will of the people," the GFP leader said.

In the 2017 Goa polls, the Congress won 17 seats, BJP-13, GFP and MGP-three each, NCP-one, and three seats were bagged by Independents.

However, after a delay on part of the Congress to stake claim for government formation, the GFP and MGP supported the BJP, which then formed government under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar.