"Ready To Strike...": Indian Army's X Post Minutes Before Operation Sindoor

The Indian Army posted a cryptic message before it launched strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) - "Ready to strike, trained to win".

A video posted with the message showed the Indian forces' arms, ammunitions and tanks, along with the message, "One force, ruthless fire power, dominating every front". Minutes later, the Defence Ministry confirmed the strikes on terror sites, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) base Muridke.

"प्रहाराय सन्निहिताः, जयाय प्रशिक्षिताः"

Ready to Strike, Trained to Win.#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/M9CA9dv1Xx — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 6, 2025

"A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the statement released at 1.44 am read.

The "focused, measured and non-escalatory" strikes came weeks after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, in which 26 civilians were killed.

Muridke, located a short distance from Lahore, is home to a sprawling "markaz" or base of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Bahawalpur is the main stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The other targets -- Kotli and Muzaffarabad -- are regions in PoK where both LeT and JeM have for long had camps and training facilities, people familiar with the matter told PTI.

In a post on 'X' in Hindi shortly after the strikes, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: "Long live Mother India!" (Bharat Mata Ki Jai). The Indian Army said on X, "Justice is Served."

Pakistan Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed the strikes. "All of our air force jets are airborne. This cowardly and shameful attack was carried out from within India's airspace. They were never allowed to come and intrude into the space of Pakistan," he said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said his country has every right to give a "befitting reply to this act of war imposed by India." "The Pakistani nation and the Pakistani armed forces know how to deal with the enemy very well," he said.