Read Entire Supreme Court Order On Prashant Bhushan Sentencing

Prashant Bhushan was held guilty of contempt for his tweets. (File)

Lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan was today fined Re 1 by the Supreme Court, two weeks after he was held guilty of contempt for his tweets against Chief Justice SA Bobde and the top court. He had refused to apologize for his remarks.

"Freedom of speech cannot be curtailed," said the Supreme Court while handing down the sentence, referring to "sane advice" from Attorney General KK Venugopal to the court and to Prashant Bhushan.

Here is the Supreme Court order on contempt judgement against Prashant Bhushan.

Supreme Court Judgement On ... by NDTV